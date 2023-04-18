Business Reporter: A new patent that can revolutionise the industrial application of 3D vision

How a new generation of machine vision can already capture images of objects that move unpredictably
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Andrea Pufflerova, PR Specialist at Slovakia-based Photoneo talks about how the company has developed the missing piece of technology that enables machine vision and vision-guided robots to reach their full potential. So far, vision-guided robots could recognise objects if those were stationary. However, as a high percentage of industrial applications involve conveyor belts – and, occasionally, live animals such as freshly caught fish – there are use cases for machine vision where it has to capture a high-resolution 3D image of objects as they move randomly without first stopping them. The quality of the image fed to the robot’s AI system is also key to the accuracy and timeliness of the decisions the robots make when navigating to or picking and sorting items.
Unlike standard area-scan 3D vision technologies, which cannot produce high-quality images of objects that move unpredictably, Photoneo’s patented technology, Parallel Structured Light implemented in Photoneo’s area-scan 3D camera, can capture high-quality 3D data including colour information of randomly moving objects too. Photoneo’s revolutionary technology can lend unprecedented efficiency to vision-guided mobile robots, as they can achieve much higher throughput thanks to their ability to deal with random motion. As the different camera models can cover a wide scanning range, they can be deployed with equal efficiency for capturing images of oranges or large shipping containers.
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Business Insider Germany, Il Fatto and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
Photoneo is a leading provider of robotic vision and intelligence. Based on a patented 3D technology, Photoneo developed the world’s highest-resolution and highest-accuracy area-scan 3D camera, thus unlocking the full potential of powerful, reliable, and fast machine learning and also reducing the training and deployment time. By bringing vision-guided, intelligent robots into the field, Photoneo helps companies mainly in the manufacturing sector, logistics, food processing, agriculture, wood industry, automotive, inspection, AI, and the medical sector to improve the performance and efficiency of their manufacturing, fulfilment, inspection, and assembly processes.
