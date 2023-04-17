Park Plaza Victoria, Amsterdam: Caring for their Guests, Community and Planet
We want to foster a workplace where the whole team is living & breathing this passion.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Park Plaza Victoria, Amsterdam has been welcoming travelers since 1890 and is one of the most iconic hotels in the capital city of The Netherlands. The grand architecture of Park Plaza Victoria,was conceived to compliment Amsterdam’s Centraal Station and has been enticing visitors through its doors for over 130 years.
— Park Plaza Victoria, Amsterdam, Hotel Manager Maikel van Eijk
Park Plaza Victoria, Amsterdam has been immortalized by historians, novelists, filmmakers and fashionistas and today still sets the trend as a truly sustainable hospitality leader. With over a decade of continuous certification, Park Plaza Victoria,has earned Green Globe GOLD status surpassing environmental, cultural, and social standards with independent on-site audits.
While the Park Plaza Victoria, Amsterdam is a renowned historical landmark, hotel guests enjoy the latest technology for both convenience and sustainability. Park Plaza’s digital services and app, make the hotel experience seamless, reduce unnecessary paper use and encompasses services such as express check out/in, minibar, chat service and room service, all limiting the need for unnecessary menu and invoice printing. Advanced energy efficient lighting in all guestrooms is managed with a control panel, occupancy sensors, LED and sodium vapor lamps, all working to reduce the use of electricity. The hotel’s smart control management system monitors and controls building utility consumptions for heating and cooling across the property.
As a recognized business hotel, Park Plaza Victoria, offers carbon neutral meetings, which are growing in demand in the MICE sector. The hotel automatically offsets the carbon of events through built-in strategic initiatives, meaning meeting services as delivered 100% carbon neutral at no extra cost to business clients.
Park Plaza Victoria’s famous Carstens Brasserie is a tribute to the rich history of the hotel and a starting point for a culinary journey through The Netherlands. Since relaunching the restaurant in September 2022, Carstens has strived to work with suppliers closer than ever before. There is a preference for organic ingredients for better quality, freshness, and flavour. This goes along with their support for permaculture which creates nutrient dense earth and therefore stronger roots for better produce.
Waste reduction is a key aspect of Carstens’ operations. Both Head Chef Jeroen & Sous Chef Sebastiaan have a passion for pickling, fermenting, and drying of ingredients instead of throwing them away when they go out of season. They are also fastidious about using every part of their ingredients, for example, using bread scraps to create bread and butter puddings. These ideas extend to sourcing protein, with pork selected from pigs that are grown on waste food, to support a circular approach to food production.
On the social front, Park Plaza Victoria, Amsterdam supports local charities with donations and time. Recent charities and activities include:
• Buitenfonds, a foundation that raises money for projects in the nature reserves of Staatsbosbeheer.
• Stichting Aap, who advocate for better legislation and regulations to prevent animals suffering throughout Europe and take care of exotic animals in need.
• Cordaan, who nurse, care and guide both the young and elderly.
• De Regenboog Groep, a homeless shelter offering structure to the vulnerable.
• In the winter months last years, Head Chef Jeroen cooked his famous pea soup for the homeless provinding warm food and friendship.
The Sustainable Purchasing Policy at Park Plaza Victoria, Amsterdam has been designed to fit criteria, including eco certified, fair trade, local contribution and waste reduction. Across Park Plaza properties in The Netherlands, the brand-new Ecological Project (which has been tested in the UK) is to be rolled out. This project offers guests an incentive to not have their room cleaned (linen and towels) everyday if staying for more than one night, thereby saving a vast amount of water.
It is estimated that a hotel can use an average of 1,500 litres per room per day which can vastly exceed that of local populations in water-scarce regions. Park Plaza guests will receive a complimentary gift (bottle of wine, food voucher of Radisson Rewards points) and for each night the service is declined, the hotel will donate €1 to the charity Just a Drop, who deliver sustainable, safe water, sanitation and hygiene projects that transform lives in communities around the world. The focus of the Ecological Project is saving water, while maintaining cleanliness and quality service, with bins emptied every day, amenities topped up, and a full clean after 3 nights.
With so much energy put into sustainability at Park Plaza Victoria, Amsterdam, Hotel Manager Maikel van Eijk, concludes, “We want to foster a workplace where the whole team is living & breathing this passion. The project I am most excited about in PPHE Hotel Group is the Ecological Project, designed to reduce energy and water consumption where guests can choose to decline a room clean, receive a complimentary gift in return, and support the charity Just a Drop. It’s an amazing example of a creative initiative to care for the environment, whilst keeping both guests and my teams happy; three benefits which traditionally are hard to align. I can’t wait to be part of its roll out in the Netherlands. And on top of this, we will continue to focus on hiring colleagues who express a clear passion for care. Caring for each other, for the local community connected to the Victoria Hotel, and coming up with innovative ideas to do whatever we can to care for the environment.”
