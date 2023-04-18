IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Tony Jeton Selimi's A Path to Excellence Wins Top Prize in International Book Contest

Discover the path to a more fulfilling life. A must-read for academics, business owners, leaders, and anyone working in the human development field who wants to take their life to the next level.”
— The Hon Richard Evans, CEO ACE Modular Construction
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Path to Excellence is recognized for its outstanding writing, design and overall market appeal out of thousands of books submitted into the Book Excellence Awards.

A Path to Excellence: The Blueprint to Achieving Your Greatest Potential is a transformative personal development book designed to help anyone—regardless of background, age or gender— realize their true vision of excellence in their personal and professional life. With practical exercises, a science-backed eight-step method, and real-life case studies from actual clients, the book teaches readers how to overcome self-doubt, redefine their goals, and regain the motivation they need to get their lives back on track. A Path to Excellence was named a Winner in the Personal Growth and Development category of the Book Excellence Awards. The awards competition is dedicated to recognizing both independent and traditionally published authors and publishers for excellence in writing, design and overall market appeal in over 100 countries around the world.

“It is humbling to be recognized for the hard work it took to write and publish A Path to Excellence…I am grateful to the team, the readers, and the reviewers for their dedication to reading and selecting my book for this prestigious book award,” says author Tony Jeton Selimi. As a #1 best-selling, award-winning author, TEDx speaker and internationally renowned transformational life strategist and business coach, Selimi is dedicated to helping others achieve excellence in all areas of their lives. His mission is to inspire one billion people from all walks of life to reach their true potential to help people transform their lives and society at large for the better. “I wrote the book [to help] people achieve a life they deserve and love…the book will help readers transcend their mind and elevate their living, igniting a revolution in thinking to better our modern world. I aim for readers to reclaim their gifts and power and be in charge of their destiny, growth, and life achievements.”

Steeped in wisdom from Selimi’s thirty years of experience in the personal development field, the book is coded with practical lessons, anecdotes and exercises to help readers shed their negative thought patterns and past conditioning, in order to wake up to their inner brilliance. In the book, Selimi outlines the eight essential elements of human excellence and details how to apply them consistently and continuously to overcome challenges and climb to greater heights. Most importantly, the book puts readers back into the driver’s seats of their own lives by showing them that their choices, decisions, and actions determine their destiny. For those who may be going through prolonged periods of stress, unhappiness, and uncertainty, the book offers a way to grow beyond your limitations and step into a life of true fulfillment and prosperity.

A Path to Excellence has been endorsed by some of the most well-renowned experts, authors, and reviewers around the world. Human Behaviour Specialist, Dr. John Demartini writes, “Discover the mindset, principles, and steps to seamlessly marry the intangible tenets of individual excellence philosophy with practical, easy-to-consume strategies that can be implemented quickly and help any individual or organization transcend the status quo and grow to their fullest potential.” In addition, Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher and a star from The Secret writes, “Gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will support you in achieving excellence.”

With years of wisdom distilled into an accessible, profound, and engaging book, Selimi presents a revolutionary way of moving beyond your limitations to achieve nothing less than a life of joy, purpose and impact. The book is available for sale on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple iBooks, Kobo, Nook, Google Play, and other online bookstores. Readers who are looking to achieve lasting success and fulfillment in their personal and professional lives are encouraged to purchase their copy today: https://tonyselimi.com/books/a-path-to-excellence/

About the Author

Tony J. Selimi is an internationally award-winning author, speaker, transformational life and business coach, and strategist specializing in human behavior, leadership excellence, and maximizing human potential. He globally assists people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to turn their challenges, frustrations, and pains into stepping stones, map out a clear vision, mission, and purpose, and create personal, professional, financial and business breakthroughs and a detailed plan and strategy for achieving their greatest aspirations. He authored A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and is an executive producer of ‘The Truth About Reading,’ co-creator of the 'Living My Illusion’ award-winning life coaching documentary, creator of Into Your Divinity Documentary Series, and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. To learn more, please visit: https://tonyselimi.com

"Tony Jeton Selimi's A Path to Excellence is easy to understand in delivering his content. He has also implemented bullet-form sentences which make the points stand out and become memorable. These also help one to absorb the information and remember significant points. Selimi provides exercises that we can use to examine ourselves and improve various aspects of our lives. He also uses himself as an example of an individual who has applied the Octagon of Excellence principles; this makes his suggestions realistic. This a practical guide and I recommend it to anyone going through challenges or frustrations since it will help you overcome your stumbling blocks so you can learn to face them head-on.” Grace Ruhara for Readers’ Favorite

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552
E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545

Categories: Self-Improvement, Motivation, Leadership, Business Life, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit, HR Training, Organizational Theory & Behavior Management, Personal Money Management

Available at Amazon, Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble, Foyles, Waterstones, and major book retailers in print, audiobook, and kindle.

Balboa Press Link: https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/702597-a-path-to-excellence

Official Book Trailer for A Path to Excellence by Tony Jeton Selimi

About

Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

