Lefay Resorts & Residences: Luxury Founded on Wellness & Nature
Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti has once again been certified by Green Globe for its excellence in sustainable resort management.
Clean energy sources, people, bio-architecture, support for local communities: our path is inspired by these principles, advising us every day to be empowered in our activities.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti has once again been certified by Green Globe for its excellence in sustainable resort management. Located in Pinzolo, Northern Italy, the resort integrates perfectly into the landscape, reinterpreting traditional architecture and rediscovering the recurring elements of mountain buildings. The wood, the stone, the rigorous simplicity of the finishes; each material chosen reflects the natural perfection of the Dolomites.
— Lefay Resorts & Residences CEO, Alcide Leali
Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti was first certified by Green Globe in 2020 and follows the exemplary performance of its sister property, Lefay Resort & SPA Lago di Garda which has achieved Gold certification status for more than a decade of continuous certification. Both resorts redefine the concept of luxury with a focus on aspects such as space, nature, silence and time for oneself.
The well-being generated by Lefay’s holiday experience, comes from the breath given by the large spaces, both internal and external, the harmony of the architectural integration, the naturalness of the ingredients used in the vital Mediterranean cuisine and above all in the philosophy of Lefay SPA Method wellness.
Lefay Resorts & Residences CEO, Alcide Leali says, “Clean energy sources, people, bio-architecture, support for local communities: our expansion path is inspired by these principles, advising us every day to work with the constant perspective of being empowered in our activities, in our progress and in our professional opportunities. We’ll keep on the route inspired by this vision, sharing all values with our guests and preparing ourselves for the next challenges.”
Lefay Resorts & Residences is a carbon neutral company and totally offsets its CO2 emissions. This is done, in the first place, by constantly utilizing the environmental management system to reduce operational impacts thanks to the self-generation plants. Secondly, CO2 emissions are calculated, and the ones of fossil origin are totally offset by purchasing CER credits recognized by the UN in compliance with the provisions of the Kyoto Protocol. To offset the emissions related to 2021, Lefay has decided to finance three projects aimed at promoting the economic and social development of local communities in India, Peru and Uganda.
The use of state-of-the-art technologies targeted at reducing energy consumption has allowed Lefay to combine luxury, maximize service and comfort with a comprehensive respect for the environment. Most of the energy used comes from clean renewable energy sources: in particular, 100% of thermal energy is produced by the onsite energy plants located within the resorts, as well as 51% of the electric energy.
In addition to this, a sustainable program for water saving is encouraged, as well as green mobility (18 chargers are offered by the Resorts), reduction in paper use (in 2021 a saving of 3.500 kg of paper was registered) and separate waste collection. At the beginning of 2023, new photovoltaic plants have been installed in both properties and will soon be implemented in Lefay’s corporate headquarter.
People are the key asset to Lefay’s success. For this reason, great attention is given to the selection and training of all staff. The goal is to offer a path to professional growth as well as good work conditions with benefits above the average offered in the Italian tourism industry. In 2022 the resorts obtained awards as Top Employers, thanks to the valuable human resources policies related to work conditions, benefits, professional growth, training and employee’s welfare. The accolade has already been reconfirmed for 2023.
The most recent Lefay Sustainability Report can be downloaded here.
