Elbaite self-custody crypto exchange announces Michelle Laruccia as recipient of 6-week entrepreneur mentorship Program

Michelle Laruccia, recipient of Elbaite's 6-week entrepreneur mentorship program The logo for Elbaite cryptocurrency exchange Samira Tollo, Elbaite co-founder

Michelle Larruccia and her social impact startup “Wildly” are the recipients of a 6-week mentorship program with Elbaite CTO and co-founder Samira Tollo.

We need to provide more assistance to very early-stage startups” — Samira Tollo

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia’s most popular self-custody cryptocurrency exchange, Elbaite is excited to announce Michelle Laruccia as the recipient of their 6-week Mentorship Program for Female (or female-identifying) Entrepreneurs. Elbaite co-founder Samira Tollo launched the initiative to give back to the startup ecosystem that has supported Elbaite's journey from a concept to a thriving business.

The 6-week program offers support and guidance to an early-stage startup. A stage widely recognised as one of the most challenging parts of the entrepreneurial journey. Tollo understands the challenges of the entrepreneurial path. In 2017 she co-founded Elbaite, a self-custodial cryptocurrency exchange that enables wallet to wallet crypto trading. Tollo credits much of Elbaite's success to the mentorship and support she received in the early days of her entrepreneurship.

Tollo believes fostering a strong entrepreneurial community is the key to startup success. Grateful for the experiences and opportunities given to her, Tollo considers it vital to pay it forward and mentor the next generation of entrepreneurs. She acknowledges how much work has been done to support Australian Entrepreneurs “The startup ecosystem has improved drastically since I started 5 years ago,” however, she believes there is still work to be done, “we need to provide more assistance to very early-stage startups and make it less daunting to start a technology business”. Elbaite's 6-week mentorship project is designed to give back and contribute to the Australian startup community and encourage a community of support and accessibility.

Michelle has over 15 years of experience working in various industries, such as education, tourism, and conservation. Her passion for making a difference, helping others, and embracing new technologies led her to found "Wildly", a gamified fundraising platform that uses blockchain and Web 3 technology to support wildlife conservation.

About Elbaite:

Elbaite is an Australian peer-to-peer self-custody cryptocurrency exchange that enables users to trade wallet to wallet, resulting in a safer, faster, and more cost-effective alternative to traditional exchanges. To learn more about Elbaite, visit https://www.elbaite.com/

About Widly:

Wildly is an innovative gamified fundraising platform that leverages blockchain and Web 3 technology to engage and empower young people to actively support wildlife conservation and witness the real-world impact of their donations from start to finish.