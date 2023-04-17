Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Winchester Community Fire District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Allen Shawnee Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Ashland Ashland County Community Academy

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Athens Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Basic Audit Belmont Shadyside Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Cuyahoga City of Brook Park

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 OPERS Examination Warrensville Heights City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Defiance Northeastern Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Franklin Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 OPERS Examination Hamilton Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Highland Hillsboro City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Lynchburg Clay Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lake iSTEM Geauga Early College High School

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Lawrence Village of Athalia

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Licking Johnstown-Monroe Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Logan Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Madison Jonathan Alder Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Boardman Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OP&F Examination Marion Marion County

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 OPERS Examination Meigs Rutland Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Montgomery Miami Valley Academies

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Morgan County

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 OPERS Examination Muskingum Rural Water Services Council

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Muskingum County Agricultural Society

12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Richland Interactive Media and Construction Acad.

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Summit City of Akron

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OP&F Examination Vinton Vinton Township

Special Audit

1/1/2016 TO 7/29/2020 Special Audit FFR

Washington Marietta City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne Wayne County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

City of Rittman

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OP&F Examination