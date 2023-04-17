Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

There were 352 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,501 in the last 365 days.
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Winchester Community Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Allen
|Shawnee Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ashland
|Ashland County Community Academy
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens
|Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Basic Audit
|Belmont
|Shadyside Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of Brook Park
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OPERS Examination
|Warrensville Heights City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Defiance
|Northeastern Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OPERS Examination
|Hamilton Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Highland
|Hillsboro City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lynchburg Clay Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|iSTEM Geauga Early College High School
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Village of Athalia
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Licking
|Johnstown-Monroe Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Madison
|Jonathan Alder Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Boardman Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|OP&F Examination
|Marion
|Marion County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OPERS Examination
|Meigs
|Rutland Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Miami Valley Academies
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Morgan County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OPERS Examination
|Muskingum
|Rural Water Services Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Richland
|Interactive Media and Construction Acad.
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|City of Akron
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|OP&F Examination
|Vinton
|Vinton Township
Special Audit
1/1/2016 TO 7/29/2020
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Washington
|Marietta City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Wayne County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Rittman
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|OP&F Examination
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.