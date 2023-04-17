Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Winchester Community Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Allen Shawnee Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Ashland Ashland County Community Academy
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Basic Audit
Belmont Shadyside Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga City of Brook Park
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OPERS Examination
Warrensville Heights City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Defiance Northeastern Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OPERS Examination
Hamilton Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Highland Hillsboro City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Lynchburg Clay Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake iSTEM Geauga Early College High School
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Village of Athalia
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Licking Johnstown-Monroe Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Madison Jonathan Alder Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Boardman Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 OP&F Examination
Marion Marion County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OPERS Examination
Meigs Rutland Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Montgomery Miami Valley Academies
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Morgan County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OPERS Examination
Muskingum Rural Water Services Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Muskingum County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Richland Interactive Media and Construction Acad.
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit City of Akron
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 OP&F Examination
Vinton Vinton Township
Special Audit
1/1/2016 TO 7/29/2020		 Special Audit FFR
Washington Marietta City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Wayne County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Rittman
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 OP&F Examination

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

