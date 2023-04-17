Dr. Elizabeth Rutherford, M.D. is Among the 1st Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award

I implore you to find a doctor who cares about you. I implore you to find a doctor who cares about the well-being of women - of all races, orientations, and socioeconomic backgrounds.”
— Dr. Elizabeth Rutherford
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Elizabeth Rutherford has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Rutherford strives to enhance her patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results. With over two decades of experience, Dr. Rutherford is a trusted obstetrician-gynecologist based in Valparaiso, Indiana. She earned her medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at York Hospital, York, PA. Dr. Rutherford is also a Fellow of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Board-Certified Physician in the American Board of Obesity Medicine. She is a co-founder of Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates in Valparaiso, IN, and is affiliated with Northwest Health-Porter.
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that include relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.