OGARAJETS Welcomes Executive Sales Engineer Chandler Brown

Aircraft acquisitions and sales leader adds talent to accommodate business growth
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OGARAJETS (www.ogarajets.com), a leader in comprehensive, concierge-level service for aircraft acquisitions and sales, has announced the hiring of Chandler Brown. Most recently the director of business development for a Part 91 and Part 135 aircraft charter/management company, he will work closely with Johnny Foster, company President and CEO, to facilitate productive client engagements.
“Chandler’s passion for aviation is evident with an impressive career in the industry that started with his first job as a teenager washing aircraft at a local flight school,” said Ashley Charnley, VP of Business Integration at OGARAJETS. “That type of work ethic is something we look for in our team members and that benefits our clients in many ways. Little did Chandler know that his willingness to ‘put in the work’ would someday lead to a rewarding career in aviation acquisitions and sales!”
A graduate of the University of North Georgia, Brown is also a licensed pilot.
“I’m thrilled to be taking on this important role with OGARAJETS,” said Brown. “This is an exciting opportunity to work with some of the most skilled and experienced individuals in the aviation industry and for a highly respected company. I look forward to serving our clients and contributing to our collective success.”
About OGARAJETS
Founded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $6 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions, and has worked with stakeholders in over 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, the organization’s reputation for integrity and a client-first approach has earned OGARAJETS a level of trust and confidence that is rare in the industry.
