The Cerebral Palsy Foundation Announces the Appointment of Ila Eckhoff as the New Board of Directors Chair

Ila Eckhoff, Cerebral Palsy Foundation Board Chair
Ms. Eckhoff is the First Woman with Cerebral Palsy to Lead a US-Based Nonprofit Board of Directors in the Disability Sector
Ms. Eckhoff is the First Woman with Cerebral Palsy to Lead a US-Based Nonprofit Board of Directors in the Disability Sector
— Ila Eckhoff
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cerebral Palsy Foundation, the leading cerebral palsy nonprofit foundation based in the US today announced the appointment of Ila Eckhoff as Chair of its Board of Directors. Eckhoff, who joined the Cerebral Palsy Foundation board in 2017, succeeds Michelle Kasner, served as Board Chair since 2019.
“It has been a great honor to have served as the Chair of the Cerebral Palsy Foundation Board of Directors,” said Kasner. “I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments over the past (add number of years).. I am confident in our future and in Ila’s leadership as we continue to grow and expand our impact.”
Ila Eckhoff, CPA, most recently was a Managing Director for Black Rock with more than 40 years in financial services. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2000, Ms. Eckhoff managed the New York Collateral teams at both Barclays Capital and Credit Lyonnais, handling all interest rate, FX and equity derivatives.
Ms. Eckhoff earned a BA degree in economics from Brandeis University and an MBA degree in Accounting from Baruch College.
Notably, Ms. Eckhoff will be the first woman and the first person with cerebral palsy to serve as the Board of Directors Chair for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation or any other large US based disability nonprofit organization.
“As a woman with cerebral palsy, I am deeply honored to serve as the Chair of the Cerebral Palsy Foundation Board of Directors,” said Eckhoff. “The Cerebral Palsy Foundation is uniquely positioned to create positive impact for the 17,000,000 people around the world living with cerebral palsy - the most common lifelong physical disability. I look forward to leveraging our extensive networks and partners, along with our team, to improve lives, outcomes, accessibility, policy and research.”
Rachel Byrne, Executive Director of the Cerebral Palsy Foundation adds, “This is a significant moment in the history of our organization. I am excited for what the future holds under Ila Eckhoff's leadership. Ila brings lived experience and a wealth of business success and strategic vision to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, which will be critical to our ability to scale and create the transformative change we know is possible for people living with cerebral palsy and their families across the lifespan.”
About the Cerebral Palsy Foundation
The Cerebral Palsy Foundation (CPF), a sixty three-year old nonprofit foundation and a leading voice in the world of Cerebral Palsy, serves as a thought-leader and catalyst to create new opportunities in the world of disability. The Cerebral Palsy Foundation focuses on improving the lives of people with Cerebral Palsy across the lifespan through research, policy change, innovation and collaboration. Partnerships with the cerebral palsy community, medical institutions, researchers, and corporations support efforts to improve outcomes, inform, connect, and empower people with CP and their families. To learn more visit www.yourcpf.org.
