YOUR CLOUD. Built by Healthcare… FOR Healthcare

Move to Microsoft Azure Cloud will Provide Scalability, Speed, Enhanced Security, Optimized Data Access, and Ultimately Improved Patient Care.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Franciscan Health Alliance, a regional health system with 20,000 full and parttime employees serving patients in Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan, announces the migration of their Epic EHR to the Azure cloud. This move is part of Franciscan's comprehensive cloud strategy to realize self-determination, scalability, enhanced security, optimized data access, and improved patient outcomes.Franciscan has selected Infinite Computer Solutions, Inc. and OptaFi, LLC to migrate and support the Epic environment over a five-year term. OptaFi is a joint venture launched in 2022 between Sentara Healthcare and Infinite. OptaFi will lead the architecture design, Azure build, and Epic migration, collaborating with Franciscan, Microsoft and Epic to ensure all quality and security measures are met. Infinite will provide managed services to support the Epic infrastructure environment after the migration is complete."Partnering with Infinite and OptaFi to assist us in achieving our cloud modernization strategyallows us to realize speed, predictability, and scalability while controlling costs. This affords my team the time to focus on AI and innovation opportunities," says Charles Wagner, CIO of Franciscan Health. Infinite Chairman and OptaFi Board Member, Sanjay Govil, added, “We are honored to be selected as Franciscan’s partner to achieve their cloud modernization vision and allow Franciscan their continued focus on exceptional patient-centered care and world-class innovation.” “We are proud to share our proven cloud migration methodology designed by our experienced cloud technologists specifically for healthcare environments with Franciscan” says Tim Skeen, Sentara Healthcare CIO, and OptaFi Board Member.About Infinite Computer Solutions – www.infinite.com Infinite, founded by Sanjay Govil, is a global technology platform and solutions provider headquartered in Rockville, Md. The Company serves the following sectors: Healthcare, Telecom, Media, Technology, Banking & Financial Services/Payments and Public Sector. With the proprietary frameworks, platforms, accelerators, and domain experts, Infinite has been solving challenges for Fortune 2000 companies since 2001. Core service offerings include IT outsourcing, digital transformation, cloud migration services, application development management services, quality engineering and assurance, product & platform engineering, and infrastructure services.About OptaFi, LLC – www.optafi.com OptaFi, LLC is a joint venture launched in 2022 between Sentara Healthcare and Infinite Computer Solutions. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., OptaFi’s mission is to modernize healthcare environments with a secure, cloud-first, high-speed, and cost-controlled digital landscape. Designed by Healthcare for Healthcare, their core services include:• EMR on Cloud (Azure, AWS, Hybrid Cloud adjacent) transitions and management• Healthcare enterprise data analytics platform build and management• Cloud HIPAA / NIST security framework build, manage and deploy• Cloud cost analysis and assessments (spend control and telemetry)

