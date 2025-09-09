D.C. Prime Commemorates 10 Years as the Premier Fine Dining Destination in Northern Virginia with Sold-Out Gala

Award-winning D.C. Prime Steaks & Seafood

D.C. Prime Steaks & Seafood celebrated its 10th anniversary with a sold-out gala that was as unforgettable as the culinary excellence it honored.

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since opening its doors in July 2015 under the leadership of Rick Crowe, D.C. Prime has become Northern Virginia’s go-to destination for a dining experience that blends elevated cuisine with heartfelt hospitality. Over the past ten years, it has earned a formidable reputation with:•A meticulously curated wine list of over 500 bottles•One of the region’s most expansive bourbon collections•Consistent recognition, including the DiRōNA Achievement of Distinction, Zagat Award of Excellence, “Best Steak Restaurant in Northern VA” by Northern Virginia Magazine, and OpenTable accolades for best restaurant and steakhouseThe anniversary gala, held on August 24, 2025, was nothing short of spectacular—and promptly sold out. Guests enjoyed a menu crafted by award-winning executive chef Brad Weideman, featuring prime rib, roasted beef tenderloin, Ora King salmon, an ice-sculpture raw bar centerpiece and more.“We wanted to create an evening filled with incredible food, drink, and hospitality provided in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere,” said chef Weideman.Live music from DJ JSun and Lenny & Friends set the tone for an evening of elegance, energy, and celebration. Adding to the excitement, the evening drew high-profile attendees including FOX5 DC News anchor Julie Donaldson and Former Washington Redskins quarterback, Super Bowl Champion, and Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams, who joined community leaders, loyal patrons, and friends of the restaurant in toasting the milestone. “D.C. Prime is not only amazing for the food and atmosphere, but even more for their people. They treat you like family. It is hands down my favorite place to spend an evening out for dinner,” said Donaldson.In keeping with its community focus, D.C. Prime also donated a portion of the evening’s proceeds to support Loudon County movement group ‘In the GAP’ providing needed community resources.A DECADE OF HOSPITALITY LEADERSHIP...At the helm for the past decade, Managing Partner Rick Crowe has woven together decades of hospitality expertise—from his early days rising through restaurant leadership roles to launching D.C. Prime with a vision of escapist excellence. His ambitious approach has shaped D.C. Prime into more than a restaurant, it’s an experience. Under his stewardship:•Guests are met with intentional, immersive service that prioritizes comfort and connection•Mentorship and leadership have been hallmarks, nourishing both operations and the next generation of culinary talent•' Rick’s Picks ' the newly launched web-video series, offering wine lovers insights and unique stories of exclusive vineyards and the wines they produce•' Dishlicious with Chef Brad ' a new web-video series featuring award-winning chef Weideman and a look behind-the-scenes of some of his exclusive dishes and recipesTHE LEGACY CONTINUESAs D.C. Prime marks this milestone, Rick Crowe reflects on the restaurant’s trajectory: “We’ve built something rooted in intention—exceptional food, thoughtful service, and authentic moments. As we look ahead, any expansion or evolution will honor what’s made us special.”About D.C. Prime Steaks & SeafoodLocated in Ashburn, VA, D.C. Prime is celebrated for its premium USDA Prime beef, seafood sourced from Boston and Maine, and signature sea bass from Honolulu. With a steadfast commitment to quality, community, and memorable guest experiences, it has distinguished itself as Northern Virginia’s premier steakhouse.

