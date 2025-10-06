Virginia Beach Video Production Agency Named 2025 Telly Awards Winner

Kevin Makes Sense Media named 2025 Telly Award winner

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia Beach Virginia video production and branding firm Kevin Makes Sense Media , has been named the recipient of a 2025 Silver TELLY Award. The agency received the award in the Food & Beverage category for the promotional video “Always Serving Up A Great Time”. The video was produced for Northern Virginia restaurant D.C. Prime . The award-wining steakhouse is located in Ashburn, Virginia. "We are thrilled with the award", says managing partner Rick Crowe, "but we're most thrilled with the awareness and attention that Kevin's productions have brought us since working together."This is the fourth consecutive year that KMSM has been named a TELLY Award recipient. It is also the second TELLY Award for work they have produced for the D.C. Prime. The video "Who We Are" was the other, in 2020."2025 has already been an incredible year for all of us here at Kevin Makes Sense Media", said President/CEO Kevin Neff. "Awards are great, but results are better", quips Neff, "and we're fortunate to be able and say that we garner both for our clients.About The Telly Awards – The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries globally from 6 continents and all 50 states, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world. The Telly Awards recognizes work that has been created on behalf of a client, for a specific brand and/or company (including your own) or self-directed as a creative endeavor.About Kevin Makes Sense Media – Kevin Makes Sense Media is an award-winning video production, creative, and branding firm located in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Their outside the box creativity makes them the branding and marketing firm of choice for those select businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals seeking to stand out from the competition while growing their exposure, influence and following. They provide custom multi-media solutions for local, regional, and national clients. Learn more: https://kevinmakessense.com/

