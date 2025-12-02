The Nicholson Companies Launch New Video Series for the Self-Storage Industry

New online video series created to inform, educate, and elevate self-storage professionals across the country.

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nicholson Companies , a multigenerational leader in the self-storage industry, have announced the launch of LOCKED & LOADED ™, their new online video series created to inform, educate, and elevate self-storage professionals across the country. Hosted by Camille Broom and Ed Nicholson, the show blends expert insights, real-world operator experience, and candid conversations that span every corner of the industry.Created for self-storage owners, managers, investors, and vendors, the series delivers a mix of industry expertise in topics such as remote operations strategies, sales guidance, on-site management tips, and exclusive interviews with some of the sector’s most experienced voices. With more than five decades of industry operations, the Nicholson Companies bring authentic, firsthand knowledge directly to viewers and done within a non-selling narrative.The latest installment, filmed on-site at the Norfolk Yacht & Country Club, features their first guest interview. "It was such a pleasure and honor to be invited as a guest for this episode", said Shannon Charbonneau, V.P. of Client Experience for XPS Solutions . "This is a fantastic group of people putting on a professional production and creating something fresh and innovative for the self-storage industry." The episode is the sixth in seasonone, with each offering a unique topic shaped by the team’s extensive industry background.A Multigenerational PerspectivePart of what sets LOCKED & LOADED™ apart from typical industry content is the Nicholson family’s lineage and experience. Owner Tom Nicholson, a respected second-generation operator, has spent a career building and innovating in the self-storage space. Tom joined his father in the self-storage business in 1979 after earning a BLA, four-way degree in Business, English, Biology and Psychology from Roanoke College. He has been active in the development, construction and management of self-storage facilities since then. Now with sons Edward and Nick representing the third generation of leadership, the company offers a rare long-view perspective on how the industry has evolved — and where it’s heading. “I felt like the time was right to share our knowledge with our industry peers,” said Tom. “It also will be a wonderful way to continue our family legacy within the industry, and that is important to me.”Co-hosts Ed Nicholson and Camille Broom round out the show’s expertise. Ed brings deep sales experience and a hands-on understanding of what drives facility performance, while Camille leverages her background in both on-site and remote operations management to deliver frontline insights that resonate with professionals in the field. Episodes of LOCKED & LOADED™ and additional content are available now at:About The Nicholson Companies: The Nicholson Companies has been providing full service self storage management, as well as a variety of other industry services, to the owners of more than 50 facilities in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and other states east of the Mississippi since 1973.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.