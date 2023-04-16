Homicide: 1900 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in the 1900 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 1:56 am, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. While responding, officers were flagged down in the 1600 block of V Street, Southeast, where an adult female shooting victim was located inside of a vehicle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 33-year-old Latanya Campbell, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.