NYC Independent Film Festival coming soon

The indie filmmakers have a place in bringing back idea and passion based films”
— Dennis Cieri, director NYCindieFF
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 15th annual edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York will take place from June 4 to 11 at the Producer's Club on West 44th St in Manhattan. More than 180 films, including documentaries, feature films, shorts and animations, will be shown during this week, in the presence of the filmmakers. After the screening, visitors can talk directly with the makers about their film.
The NYC Independent Film Festival is completely back in 2023, with a full blown live edition at the Producer's Club from June 4 to 11, and the award show on June 11th. The NYC Independent Film Festival is especially for the independent filmmakers who don't have the backing of major production companies or international distribution companies.
Filmmakers selected for the NYC Independent Film Festival are often the film creator, screenwriter, producer, cinematographer and director, all in one. For them, the festival is the ideal platform to launch their new film and to reach a wide audience in New York. And to make important contacts in the film world.
For 15 years in a row, festival director Dennis Cieri, a documentary filmmaker himself, has been committed to independent filmmaking and the promotion of it. 'So much of todays entertainment is idol based, where the person is known for being famous and also no other excellence has been lost,' he says. 'While the indie filmmakers have a place in bringing back idea and passion based films.' That is why, according to Cieri, they are so important and necessary.
For a first glance at this year's program of the NYCindieFF take a look here. For Press: Email us at info@nycindieff.com. Dennis Cieri is Executive Director and Co-Founder.
Contact
Dennis Cieri
Cieri Media International Corp
+1 917-763-2428
email us here