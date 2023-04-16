Bình Dương’s first net-zero industrial cluster to be built

VIETNAM, April 16 -

HÀ NỘI — Gia Định Group and SEP Cooperative of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have signed a memorandum of understanding on building a net-zero industrial complex in the southern province of Bình Dương.

Within the framework of the signing ceremony, a representative of the SEP group introduced carbon neutralisation technology that will be applied at Tam Lập 2 industrial cluster in Phú Giáo District. Accordingly, solar energy will be used, waste and wastewater treatment systems built and industrial waste recycled in the cluster.

Construction of the 180ha project is expected to begin at the end of this year with an investment capital of about US$200 million.

Tam Lập 2 will be developed based on the carbon-neutral model piloted at Banwol-Sihwa Industrial Complex in the RoK. Once completed, it will welcome about 20 member companies of SEP to invest here.

Bình Dương Province is calling for foreign investment in environmentally friendly projects. In February this year, Becamex IDC Corporation and Singapore-based Sembcorp Development Ltd signed an agreement under which both sides will develop five green- and smart-oriented industrial parks in Việt Nam in the next three years, some of which will be located in Bình Dương.

Currently, the third Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP III) in Bình Dương is being built in line with the criteria of a green industrial park.

Denmark-based LEGO group has decided to build its first carbon-neutral factory in VSIP III with an investment capital of $1.3 billion. The plant is expected to become operational by 2024, creating 4,000 jobs for local people within the next 15 years. — VNS