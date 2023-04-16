Westminster barracks / Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct arrest

There were 239 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,176 in the last 365 days.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
INCIDENT: Disorderly Conduct
CASE #: 21B1002613
TROOPER: Sgt. Travis Valcourt STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/16/2023 01:55 am
LOCATION (specific): Guilford Center Rd, Guilford
VIOLATION: Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Ms. Jessica G. Spinella
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT
VICTIM: Ms. Larissa V. Oreilly
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanzey, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 16, 2023 at approximately 1:55 am, a member of the Vermont State Police had occasion to observe a Dodge Ram pickup truck stuck in a farmer’s field on Guilford Center Road in Guilford, Windham County. The Trooper turned around to check on the vehicle and found three people, one male and two females, walking away from the pickup. While conducting an investigation, one of the two females began assaulted the other. The assaulter, identified as Ms. Jessica Spinella, 39 of Newfane, was arrested for Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct. Ms. Spinella was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department in Brattleboro for processing.
Ms. Spinella was issued a criminal citation and ordered to report to the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on May 30, 2023, at 08:00 am for arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 05/30/2023
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.