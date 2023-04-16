Submit Release
Westminster barracks / Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

INCIDENT: Disorderly Conduct

 

CASE #: 21B1002613      

 

TROOPER: Sgt. Travis Valcourt                            STATION: Westminster       

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME:  04/16/2023 01:55 am

 

LOCATION (specific): Guilford Center Rd, Guilford

 

VIOLATION: Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED:  Ms. Jessica G. Spinella

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Newfane, VT

 

VICTIM: Ms. Larissa V. Oreilly

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanzey, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 16, 2023 at approximately 1:55 am, a member of the Vermont State Police had occasion to observe a Dodge Ram pickup truck stuck in a farmer’s field on Guilford Center Road in Guilford, Windham County.  The Trooper turned around to check on the vehicle and found three people, one male and two females, walking away from the pickup.  While conducting an investigation, one of the two females began assaulted the other.  The assaulter, identified as Ms. Jessica Spinella, 39 of Newfane, was arrested for Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct.  Ms. Spinella was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department in Brattleboro for processing.  

 

Ms. Spinella was issued a criminal citation and ordered to report to the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on May 30, 2023, at 08:00 am for arraignment. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE:  05/30/2023       

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Attached 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

