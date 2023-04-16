Submit Release
Guided Meditation by Louix on 19 May 2023

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, 19 May 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, spiritual Master Louix Dor Dempriey will be offering a Guided Meditation held online, via Zoom.

This event is open to people of all ages and is by donation.

To access this event, login with Zoom details as follows:

Meeting ID: 838 7757 1259
Passcode: 751004

To learn more about Louix Dor Dempriey and his non-profit educational foundation, as well as his teachings and events, please visit: www.Louix.org.

About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation

The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.

Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.

For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org.

Samantha Farber
Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
888-288-3735
