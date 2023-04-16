Stuart Waldner Wins two First Place Awards for the Book Escape the Meatrix at The BookFest® Awards Spring 2023

Stuart Waldner, award-winning author of Escape the Meatrix.
The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stuart Waldner is a winner of two first place awards at The BookFest Awards Spring 2023 for the book titled Escape the Meatrix—Eat Plants, Feel Great, and Save the Planet! The book is honored in the Vegan and Diet and Nutrition categories.
The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's dedication to honoring authors is rooted in a belief in the transformative power of literature and a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “It is important to recognize authors for the role they play in creating and sharing stories that entertain, educate, and inspire readers. Books transport us to new worlds, broaden perspectives, and foster empathy. As the Founder of The BookFest, I believe that by saluting authors and their literary achievements we elevate the importance of literature in our society.”
Stuart Waldner says, "Being selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor. I am grateful to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating Escape the Meatrix. I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions."
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am thrilled to announce Stuart Waldner as the winner of two non-fiction categories: Vegan, and Diet and Nutrition at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was particularly fierce, and Stuart Waldner should be very proud of this achievement."
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Stuart Waldner is an activist and an author. Escape the Meatrix, Waldner’s debut nonfiction book, was written after he transitioned to a plant-based diet in 2008. His health improved, he felt better, and the more he learned about the statistical connections between our dietary choices and the worldwide climate crises we face, the more he felt an urgency to wake people up—for our health and for the planet. When Waldner is not advocating for the health of people and our planet, he spends time playing with his dogs, cooking plant-based foods, running, and restoring is 128-year-old Victorian home. To discover more, visit Stuart Waldner’s website.
ABOUT THE BOOKFEST®
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information, visit https://TheBookFest.com.
