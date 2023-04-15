Suspect Sought in an Attempted Armed Carjacking Offense: 200 Block of Varnum Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Attempted Armed Carjacking Offense that occurred on Friday, April 14, 2023, in the 200 block of Varnum Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:00 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s rideshare vehicle at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect attempted to drive away in the vehicle. The suspect was unable to flee in the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.