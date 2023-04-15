THE 6th MINISTERIAL MEETING IN THE FORMAT "CENTRAL ASIA-RUSSIA" WAS HELD IN SAMARKAND

15/04/2023

On April 14, 2023, the sixth meeting of the heads of the foreign ministries of the countries of Central Asia and Russia took place in Samarkand. Turkmen side was represented by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev.

During the meeting, the parties noted the importance of this format, discussed the state and prospects of the six-party cooperation, and noted with satisfaction the regular nature of contacts at the highest and high levels.

The Turkmen side stressed the need to implement the agreements reached between the Presidents of the countries of Central Asia and Russia, as well as initiatives on cooperation in the field of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation put forward during the Summit of the Heads of State of the format held in October 2022.

In this context, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan proposed to prepare a draft of six-party framework agreement in the field of international information security, and also noted the importance of creating a permanent business format of the countries of Central Asia and Russia. In the cultural and humanitarian sphere, it was proposed to hold the first Festival of Culture and Arts of the Peoples of Central Asia and Russia.

In conclusion, the parties agreed to continue working in this format on a regular basis.