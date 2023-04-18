Columbia Advisory Group Selected to Continue Providing Texas A&M University System Best-in-Class Technology Services

We selected CAG for this Agreement because of our previous experience with the company. They are fully committed to TAMUS success. We can always count on them to respond quickly when we need them.” — Mark Stone, Chief Information Officer

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbia Advisory Group (CAG) has been selected by Texas A&M University System (TAMUS) to significantly lower the operating cost of delivering Student Information Services while providing enhanced support of audit and compliance functions.

"We selected CAG for this Agreement because of our previous experience with the company and its consultants. They are fully committed to TAMUS success. We can always count on them to respond quickly when we need them, do an outstanding job with some of the toughest issues, and help keep costs under control," said Mark Stone, Chief Information Officer, Texas A&M University System. "We look forward to continuing to work with CAG across many technology challenges."

"Our substantial experience with student information and related systems at several TAMUS campuses and many other higher education clients, and our ability to operate systems across many platforms efficiently and securely, has helped us again win the opportunity to provide these and other expanded services to all members," said David McLaughlin, President and CEO of CAG. "Our team excels technically but also cares about the outcomes for our clients and students. Our trusted consultants have led us to become the first call to address key issues that arise.”

CAG will continue to provide Ellucian Banner support to Texas A&M University System and its members under this agreement, helping to integrate, update, patch, and maintain this critical business system. As Banner and other systems migrate to cloud environments, CAG can provide support to advise and manage those migrations. In addition, TAMUS has selected CAG to provide ancillary IT support for cybersecurity, infrastructure, application support, and IT project management as needs arise across the state.

About Columbia Advisory Group:

Columbia Advisory Group (CAG) is a dynamic Information Technology (IT) consulting firm. An established and proven company with 100+ years of combined technology experience and business acumen, CAG's team has assessed and helped improve the performance of more than 300 technology organizations and IT departments. By focusing on simple, meaningful, and practical solutions combined with straight­ forward analysis and recommendations, CAG's team has experience in many regulatory and economic environments with companies and organizations of all sizes. The industries representative of their clients includes higher education, healthcare and pharmacy, private equity and venture capital, manufacturing, financial services, real estate, media and publishing. CAG offers a deep understanding of IT, and its solutions are software and hardware agnostic. Whether a client is a high growth or economically challenged, CAG can adapt to the complexities and nuances of that organization. Based in Dallas, Texas, CAG works extensively with clients throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.columbiaadvisory.com.

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.2 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, and the RELLIS Campus, the Texas A&M System educates more than 152,000 students and makes more than 24 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1 billion and help drive the state’s economy.