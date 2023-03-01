Columbia Advisory Group Partners with Pax8 to Offer Cost-Competitive Cloud Services

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbia Advisory Group (CAG), a leading provider of IT solutions and services, announced today that it has partnered with Pax8, the leading cloud distribution platform, to offer cost-competitive cloud services to commercial and higher education markets.

Through this partnership, CAG's clients will be able to migrate to the cloud easily and seamlessly, thanks to Pax8's simplification of the buying journey. Pax8 provides billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, pre-and post-sales support, and education to help customers navigate their cloud journey.

"Pax8 will help CAG's clients migrate to the cloud by simplifying the buying journey through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre-and post-sales support and education," said David McLaughlin, CEO of Columbia Advisory Group. CAG's clients will now have access to Pax8's wide range of cloud solutions at cost-competitive prices, including Microsoft 365, AWS, and Google Cloud. This partnership will allow CAG's clients to take advantage of the benefits of the cloud, including increased productivity, scalability, and cost savings.

"We're excited to partner with Columbia Advisory Group to provide cost-competitive cloud services to their clients," said Ryan Walsh, Chief Channel Officer of Pax8. "This partnership will allow more businesses to take advantage of the benefits of the cloud, and we look forward to working with CAG to help their clients succeed."

About Columbia Advisory Group

Columbia Advisory Group (CAG) is a leading IT solutions and services provider to commercial and higher education markets. CAG's mission is to help customers transform their IT infrastructure and leverage technology to achieve their business goals.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the leading cloud distribution platform, simplifying the buying journey for partners and end-customers. Pax8 provides billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, pre- and post-sales support, and education to help customers navigate their cloud journey.