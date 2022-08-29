Columbia Advisory Group Expands Availability of its Services via TIPS-USA Contract

Leading IT managed services provider now offers its professional services on the popular TIPS-USA contract.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbia Advisory Group (CAG), the leading IT managed services and cybersecurity provider to public and private sector organizations, today announced the availability of its industry-leading services on The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS-USA).

The TIPS Program evolved to help streamline the procurement process and expedite purchases. As a co-op, both awarded technology vendors and public sector members – which include K-12 and private schools, colleges, universities, cities, counties, non-profits, and other government entities – can accelerate business transactions by requirements up-front.

Leveraging the TIPS-USA contract, higher-education and other government buyers can realize significant cost savings by reducing the overall time and expense of a cumbersome bid process. Because TIPS provides access to high-performance vendors, agencies can also achieve quick and efficient delivery of goods and services, particularly when it comes to cybersecurity and other IT services. In addition, TIPS provides access to state-of-the-art purchasing procedures to provide competitive contracts, bulk purchasing, and other efficiencies. For these reasons, TIPS has become a preferred purchasing vehicle for state and local entities.

The Interlocal Purchasing System currently serves entities such as state and local governments and non-profit organizations, including but not limited to K-12 school districts, Charter Schools, Colleges and Universities (State and Private), Cities/Municipalities, Counties/Parishes, State Agencies, Emergency Services Districts and Non-profit organizations as defined by the Internal Revenue Service, as well as many other entities with legislated purchasing/bidding requirements. TIPS-USA membership is free.

Now, with the addition of the CAG the TIPS-USA contract, members can realize digital transformation with a best-in-class IT services firm designed for public sector frameworks. CAG is trusted by multiple higher-education, government institutions, state agencies and school districts to manage their IT environments via cybersecurity services, digital optimization, and IT innovation.

“Our public sector clients appreciate the ability to secure our services via vetted contracts like that of TIPS-USA,” explains David McLaughlin, President and CEO of Columbia Advisory Group. “TIPS-USA will help our clients to move swiftly when they discover a need within their organization for our IT expertise. In today’s business age, IT issues are mission-critical, and we are glad to be able to help our education, municipal, county and state agency clients to respond to twin dynamics of increased IT needs and tightening budgets.”

For more than 10 years, CAG has helped leading public agencies to improve their cybersecurity postures and to improve their IT environment through managed service. CAG provides access to specialized practice teams, including cybersecurity, application support, IT governance, IT due diligence, project management, IT infrastructure and comprehensive audio-visual services.

To learn more about purchasing from CAG on the TIPS-USA contract, contact CAG.

About Columbia Advisory Group:

Columbia Advisory Group (CAG) is a leading Information Technology (IT) consulting firm. CAG’s team has assessed and helped improve the performance of more than 300 technology organizations and IT departments, including many institutions of higher education, state agencies, and Fortune 50 customers. Practice specialty areas include Infrastructure, IT Service Management, Cybersecurity and A/V Services. CAG improves business outcomes with IT insights and expert technology support. Based in Dallas, Texas, CAG works extensively with clients throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.columbiaadvisory.com.

