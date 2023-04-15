In sales, time kills deals. In AI for Sales, AI kills time.
BDR.ai & TruVersity Launch The AI for Sales Podcast, Season 2 - In Sales, Time Kills Deals. In AI for Sales, AI Kills Time.
— Joe Papa, CEO of TruVersity
CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BDR.ai and TruVersity are proud to announce the launch of the second season of their highly anticipated podcast, AI for Sales. The podcast explores the intersection between sales and artificial intelligence and aims to help sales professionals leverage the power of AI to increase efficiency and close more deals.
The second season of AI for Sales promises to be even more informative and engaging than the first, with a line-up of special guests that includes Ben Tagoe, Leader of Objective Management Group, and speakers from Sandler Training, EOS, and more. Each episode will provide valuable insights into how AI can help sales teams save time and drive revenue.
"In sales, time kills deals," says Chad Burmeister, Founder of BDR.ai. "But in AI for Sales, AI kills time. By automating repetitive tasks and providing sales teams with real-time insights, AI can help sales teams focus on what really matters: building relationships with their customers."
"We're excited to be launching season 2 of AI for Sales," says Joe Papa, CEO of TruVersity. "With our impressive line-up of guests, we're confident that our listeners will come away with actionable insights that they can apply to their own sales strategies."
The AI for Sales Podcast, Season 2 is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms. Don't miss out on this valuable resource for sales professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve.
About BDR.ai
BDR.ai is a sales automation and artificial intelligence platform that helps businesses accelerate their sales process. With BDR.ai, sales teams can streamline their lead generation, lead enrichment, and lead prioritization efforts, giving them more time to focus on closing deals. To learn more, visit bdr.ai.
About TruVersity:
Capitalize on the phenomenon technology boom in artificial intelligence. Empower your teams with AI training courses and customized programs. Get expert guidance to develop AI strategies and launch initiatives to boost revenue. Implement AI in your business to achieve massive growth and outpace your competition.
