Hueman Studio Wins Three 2023 Webby Awards

Hueman Studio, a BIPOC-owned design studio, has won three prestigious Webby Awards for Best Practices, Best Real Estate Web Design, and Best User Experience.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hueman Studio, a BIPOC-owned design studio, is proud to announce its distinction of winning three 2023 Webby Awards. Hueman Studio received the Best Practices award, FoundrSpace Coworking won Best Real Estate Web Design and a nomination for a People's Voice Award, and Driven Studio won Best User Experience. These prestigious awards honor the most outstanding websites, mobile apps, social media, podcasts, and immersive virtual experiences worldwide.

Winning a Webby Award is a tremendous accomplishment, and this year's record-breaking 14,000 entries demonstrate the high level of competition. According to the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, Human Studio was among the top 12% of projects entered. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) and are considered the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times. The awards are sponsored and partnered with leading brands such as Verizon, KPMG, Canva, Wall Street Journal, and AIGA.

Ken Roberson, Partner & Creative Director of Hueman Studio, said, “Winning a Webby is a tremendous honor and a validation of our dedication to exceptional creative work. As a BIPOC-owned design studio, we are grateful for this opportunity to showcase our capabilities, represent people of color, and inspire others in the industry.”

CP Phan, Partner & Business Director at Hueman Studio, added, “Winning a Webby Recognition is not just a feather in our cap, but also an inspiration for us to continue to push boundaries and create exceptional work in any medium. It motivates us to strive for excellence, experiment with new ideas, and stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly evolving industry.”

Hueman Studio combines strategy, positioning, and people-centered design to create powerful brands, websites, and visuals that engage audiences and drive growth. By translating data and research into design, Hueman Studio creates compelling, unified brands, websites, and branded content that achieve exceptional results.

Hueman Studio has provided creative strategy, design, and content creation services since 2013. One of its core values is "Excellence As A Habit," which means consistently striving for superior quality, functionality, and execution to achieve consistently impactful results.

As a BIPOC-owned design studio, Hueman Studio is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of its business. Winning three Webby Awards is a testament to its ability to deliver exceptional results for its clients while championing diversity in the industry.

To get started, businesses can visit: https://www.huemanstudio.com or send an email to hi@huemanstudio.com



About the Company:

Hueman Studio is an award-winning design studio that combines strategy, positioning, and people-centered design to create powerful brands, websites, and visuals that engage audiences and help businesses grow. With a focus on excellence and a dedication to pushing boundaries, Hueman Studio has provided creative strategy, design, and content creation services since 2013.