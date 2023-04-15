NOYANLAR - 50 years of experience, 50 years of success, 50 years of customer service

Noyanlar Head Office Iskele Park Residence Long Beach Iskele Royal sun Residence by Noyanlar

When visions come true - NOYANLAR leads 50 years an entire industry and lays the foundation of a whole region

LONG BEACH , ISKELE, NORTHERN CYPRUS, April 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It takes a lot for a family business to be on the market for 50 years and to defend its market leadership for several decades. If this is difficult in normal industries, it is probably an exception in the construction industry. But there are success stories that prove that visions and the willingness to go new ways can lead to success. And this is precisely what the NOYANLAR Group of Companies can look back on.

Yet it all began under the most difficult circumstances imaginable: Architect Gökhan Noyan started the business at a time when the country of Northern Cyprus was just gaining its freedom and beginning to exist as a self-confident nation. But Gökhan Noyan did not let this dissuade him and laid the foundation for a company that quickly got on the road to success.

But the company finally got on the fast track with Gökhan Noyan's son, Ahmet Noyan. The addition of this visionary young architect to the company led it in a direction that laid the foundation for the flourishing of entire regions. For it was Ahmet Noyan who believed that completely new living spaces could be created with changed concepts in architecture and planning. And so it was that the "ROYAL SUN RESIDENCE" project, which was still considered very "ambitious" at the time and was laughed at by other competitors in the industry, provided impressive proof that with the right supply comes demand.

NOYANLAR gave the starting signal for the construction of a new town on the then still fallow Long Beach in Iskele with the project "ROYAL SUN RESIDENCE" without exaggerating. Because attracted by the enormous success of this project, other names in the industry also followed, who saw their chance in helping this region to a new face with their own projects. Meanwhile, Long Beach Iskele has become a magnet for numerous holidaymakers and also permanent residents who appreciate the amenities of these projects. Thus, NOYANLAR's facilities have everything that the guest or resident needs for a pleasant life in what is probably the most beautiful region of Northern Cyprus: Leisure facilities, pools, restaurants, bars, shops, car rentals, fitness studios and also doctors or pharmacies can be found there as well as large green areas or parks.

In the architecture of his projects, Ahmet Noyan, supported by his wife Zarif Noyan, has always demonstrated the ability to keep his finger on the pulse of the times. NOYANLAR, with its dynamic and dedicated team, has always been and still is committed to meeting the needs of its customers in such a way that the highest level of satisfaction prevails. The in-house and interest-free payment plans for the flats, which allow a large part of the purchase price to be paid comfortably in monthly instalments even after the handover, were just as much the key to success as the excellent service, which continues to look after the buyer at all times even years after the purchase and is available for any questions or problems.

Due to the growing number of foreign buyers, NOYANLAR has formed foreign departments in the company many years ago to take care of the buyers from the different countries in their mother tongue and especially to make it easier for emigrants to NOYANLAR's projects to take their first steps on the island and in their new home, to help with formalities and to make the move to North Cyprus much easier. Through this service, it is no more difficult for foreign buyers to move to the island than if they were moving from their previous place of residence to a neighbouring town. And it was NOYANLAR, with its foresight, that first laid the foundation for a real boom of buyers from some nations, such as Germany, by establishing native speakers in the service sector of this industry. A boom from which other names in the industry are now also benefiting.

Because North Cyprus has developed, especially in recent years, as a preferred destination for those people who want to spend their retirement or their life on the island. The favourable cost of living, the year-round mild climate and, last but not least, the unique nature offer many people the best conditions for a pleasant life. The projects of the NOYANLAR Group with the services offered there are the decisive point for many of these people to leave their own country and start a new life on the island.

But the offers of the NOYANLAR Group are not only aimed at emigrants. Investors are also reliably and excellently looked after at NOYANLAR and can look forward to returns that are probably hard to achieve elsewhere in the world. The security of the projects and the far-sighted planning for the various requirements offer the investor not only an excellent increase in value, but also a high occupancy rate in letting. The location of the projects on one of the most beautiful beaches on the island and the amenities in the complexes also make NOYANLAR's projects a sought-after destination for many holidaymakers who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the hotel complexes and instead seek a relaxed, restful holiday without having to forego the comfort that one expects, especially as a guest with high demands. The management of the flats and rentals offered by NOYANLAR ensures that the investor can sit back, relax and enjoy his returns.

With its latest mega project on Long Beach, the OCEAN LIFE RESIDENCE, NOYANLAR is once again setting the direction for an entire industry. Just in time for its fiftieth anniversary, NOYANLAR proves with OCEAN LIFE why it is one of the leading companies in an industry and can look back on five decades of success. With its slogan "Dive into a good life", OCEAN LIFE by NOYANLAR once again lives up to its promise and offers not only a new home or investment property, but a new comfortable life.

50 years of experience. 50 years of success. 50 years of customer service. That is NOYANLAR