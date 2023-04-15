Corridor H Parsons to Davis: WVDOH announces innovative design solutions

​



The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is now in advanced design stages for the innovative development of Corridor H Parsons to Davis section.

“Our efforts on Corridor H remain result oriented,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Secretary of Transportation. "We are working with our federal partners, and local communities, at every level, to ensure that we construct a safe, efficient, modern highway that protects the valuable resources and the beauty of our great state."

Governor Justice brought completion of Corridor H, which consists of a series of projects through rugged terrain to connect West Virginia to economic opportunity, to the forefront. The project will total nearly $1 billion, including Roads to Prosperity, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other federal and state funding and grants.

The nine-mile, four-lane corridor will connect just east of Parsons, crossing over Backbone Mountain, to connect with the existing portion of Corridor H at Davis. The latest design also includes a relocation of WV 32 to serve as a truck bypass route for the town of Thomas.







The four-lane highway will pass under WV 32 with an overpass bridge. The interchange was moved to the east to include a service road, preserving the natural flow to the towns of Thomas and Davis. This will also reduce the footprint for sound and viewshed in the area.





The project will also provide Tucker County High School with direct access to Corridor H with an interchange that includes the safety measures of no left turns onto the corridor for buses or students entering and exiting the school. This design will reduce traffic backups and accidents.





In addition, a 1000’ long steel arch bridge with a center span of 700’ is being designed to span the North Fork of the Blackwater River. A planned overlook, with informational site on the history of the area, will be on the Southeast end of the bridge looking toward Douglas Falls.

Construction of Corridor H from Parsons to Davis is anticipated to begin in 2024, with completion expected in 2030, however, every opportunity will be explored to accelerate that schedule.

"We're going to build that road," said Secretary Wriston. "And we're going to build it right."



