Derby Barracks / Agg Assault and Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5001759

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 1835 hours 04/14/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Coventry VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED: Dakota Moses

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

VICTIM: Dale Bennett

Age: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks was dispatched to Main Street in the Town of Coventry, VT for the report of a physical altercation. During the investigation, Troopers were able to determine that Dakota Moses physical assaulted Dale Bennett with a weapon and intentionally damaged a tractor. Troopers took Moses into custody and processed at the Derby Barracks.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/17/2023 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans County Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

