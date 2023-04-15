Derby Barracks / Agg Assault and Unlawful Mischief

There were 498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,243 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5001759
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1835 hours 04/14/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Coventry VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Dakota Moses
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
VICTIM: Dale Bennett
Age: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks was dispatched to Main Street in the Town of Coventry, VT for the report of a physical altercation. During the investigation, Troopers were able to determine that Dakota Moses physical assaulted Dale Bennett with a weapon and intentionally damaged a tractor. Troopers took Moses into custody and processed at the Derby Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/17/2023 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans County Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881