St. Johnsbury barracks / DUI # 2

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4002887
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/14/2023 at 1906 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: DUI # 2
ACCUSED: Kristopher Anctil
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/14/2023 at approximately 1906 hours, St. Johnsbury Troopers were flagged down by a motorist who advised there was a male slumped over at the wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot of Kinney Drugs on Memorial Dr, in St. Johnsbury. Troopers arrived and observed this male slumped in the driver's seat. The operator was eventually woken up and he presented several signs of impairment. The operator was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI at the conclusion of the investigation. He was transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing and was charged for DUI # 2.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/01/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.