St. Johnsbury barracks / DUI # 2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4002887

TROOPER: David Garces                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/14/2023 at 1906 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI # 2

 

ACCUSED: Kristopher Anctil                                             

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/14/2023 at approximately 1906 hours, St. Johnsbury Troopers were flagged down by a motorist who advised there was a male slumped over at the wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot of Kinney Drugs on Memorial Dr, in St. Johnsbury. Troopers arrived and observed this male slumped in the driver's seat. The operator was eventually woken up and he presented several signs of impairment. The operator was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI at the conclusion of the investigation. He was transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing and was charged for DUI # 2.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/01/2023 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Caledonia County     

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

