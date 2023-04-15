Submit Release
MEDICALLY FRAGILE CHILDREN'S NONPROFIT HOLDS FIRST TOUCH-A-TRUCK AT HISTORY PARK W/ T.J. RODGERS

Start Your Engines! First Touch-A-Truck and Classic Car Parade Coming to History Park Family-friendly event benefits nonprofit, Coastal Kids Home Care

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After a Covid-hiatus, Coastal Kids Home Care is pleased to announce the return of its signature Touch A Truck event. An annual tradition for nearly a decade in Salinas, this year the organization’s signature fundraising event will take place in San Jose’s History Park and feature a classic car parade.

"Touch-A-Truck is a hands-on family event which allows kids and kids-at-heart to climb on, explore and learn about their favorite vehicles while also enjoying food, entertainment and more,” says Margy Mayfield, Founder and Executive Director of Coastal Kids Home Care. “This year we are thrilled to bring the event to History Park San Jose where trolley rides and a train exhibit will add to the fun.”

Founded nearly 20 years ago in Salinas, Coastal Kids Home Care provides pediatric home health care to medically fragile children throughout a broad, four-county range in the southern Bay Area. “Coastal Kids provides a lifeline for families who often face a lonely struggle in their quest to achieve some sense of normalcy,” says Silicon Valley innovator T.J. Rodgers who, with his wife, Valeta Rodgers, is a longtime supporter of the nonprofit and a presenting sponsor of this event.

In 2020, when Covid restrictions halted large gatherings, Touch-A-Truck was replaced with what was dubbed the “Cruisin’ for Coastal Kids” parade. Led by police vehicles, a line of classic cars, fire engines, and trucks—all wearing masks saying “Cruisin’ for Coastal Kids”—drove by the homes of some of the most vulnerable kids in Salinas and the Bay Area, making it a special day for so many.

But this year, Touch-A-Truck is back in action and better than ever. Kids (and their parents) can climb in and explore their favorite vehicles, including fire trucks, semis, police cars, and more. At noon, a classic car parade will wind its way through History Park, delighting visitors along the route. Food trucks, booths, raffles and other entertainment will round out the day.

“The last few years have been hard on all of us but especially difficult for families with special needs,” notes Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. “For Coastal Kids to come roaring back with an event like this—at our own History Park—is exhilarating for the whole community.”

Touch-A-Truck will take place from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday, April 15th. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by visiting the Coastal Kids website at https://www.coastalkidshomecare.org/events/touch-a-truck-sj-'23

All proceeds of the Touch-A-Truck event presented by Valeta and TJ Rodgers benefit in-home nursing and therapy services for children living with illness and disability in our community.

WHEN:

April 15th, 11:30 am - 12:15 pm
*classic car parade begins at 12 pm

Where:

635 Phelan Ave, San Jose, CA 95112

(In front of the gazebo)

**MAP INCLUDED BELOW

Speakers:

Valeta and T.J. Rodgers, presenting sponsors
Margy Mayfield, Founder & Executive Director of CKHC
Cindy Chavez, Santa Clara County Supervisor
Coastal Kids Home Care Family/Member

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Terry Downing
408-838-0962
Terry_downing@prxdigital.com

Maggie Rich
PRxDigital
+1 775-772-2406
maggie@prxdigital.com

