Two Timmons’ education bills clear the Senate

OLYMPIA—Education has always played an important role in the life of Rep. Joe Timmons (D-Bellingham). Prior to joining the Legislature, he worked as a preschool teacher and as an administrator at Western Washington University. Equity—making sure all students receive and can afford a quality education—has been a top issue for this freshman legislator during this year’s Legislative Session.

On April 11, Timmons’ HB 1536, which will restrict the ability of school districts to withhold high school diplomas from students with debt less than $1,000, was heard on the Senate floor. It passed 28-21 and now heads to the Governor’s desk for his signature.

Timmons sees this bill not only as a way to rectify equity issues in our state, but also to address the state’s current workforce challenges. “Withholding high school diplomas from students who owe fines for a lost textbook or damaged athletic equipment just doesn’t add up,” he said. “By the time a student is finishing their senior year of high school, the state has already invested a significant amount of money over the course of their academic career. By allowing students to receive their diploma, this bill is common sensical and will help students get on with their lives so they can contribute to their community and our economy.

“This bill is also about equity,” added Timmons. “I’m concerned that we are overly punishing students that can’t afford to pay a minor debt. This bill strikes a balance by providing a mechanism for students that owe more than $1,000 to engage in community service to pay back their debt. This bill makes so much sense in helping address Washington’s workforce needs and addressing inequity in our education system at the same time” he added.

Supporting our workforce and addressing equity are also key reasons Timmons introduced HB 1823, which builds upon the work the Legislature did last year to create a low-interest student loan program. This bill modifies the program by targeting fields of study that are in high-demand and address Washington’s workforce shortage, such as healthcare, behavioral and mental health, educators, law enforcement, and public safety professionals. By specifically targeting graduate school study for students with 100 percent or less of the state’s median family income, this bill also helps fill a gap in Washington’s financial aid landscape and builds upon the work the state does to improve access to all levels of postsecondary education.

“This bill is personal to me,” said Timmons. “Standing up the states low-interest student loan program means that countless Washingtonians will have access to graduate programs without taking on too much debt that prevents them from accomplishing other milestones in their lives, including homeownership.”

On April 12, HB 1823 passed off the Senate floor by a vote of 36-13. This bill now heads back to the House for concurrence before going to the Governor’s desk for his signature. This year’s Legislative Session is due to end on April 23.