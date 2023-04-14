Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,329 in the last 365 days.

About the meeting with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan

About the meeting with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan

14/04/2023

187

On April 13 this year, in Samarkand, within the framework of participation in the 4th foreign ministers meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Hina Rabbani Khar.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues of Turkmen-Pakistani cooperation of mutual interest was discussed. The high level of bilateral partnership in the political, diplomatic, trade and economic spheres was noted with satisfaction.

The parties especially noted the great prospects for cooperation in the energy and transport sectors. The importance of continuing work on the implementation of the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline and the TAP power line was emphasized.

The diplomats also noted the importance of the activities of the Turkmen-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission and agreed to hold the next meeting of the Commission in the near future.

You just read:

About the meeting with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more