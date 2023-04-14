About the meeting with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan

14/04/2023

187

On April 13 this year, in Samarkand, within the framework of participation in the 4th foreign ministers meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Hina Rabbani Khar.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues of Turkmen-Pakistani cooperation of mutual interest was discussed. The high level of bilateral partnership in the political, diplomatic, trade and economic spheres was noted with satisfaction.

The parties especially noted the great prospects for cooperation in the energy and transport sectors. The importance of continuing work on the implementation of the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline and the TAP power line was emphasized.

The diplomats also noted the importance of the activities of the Turkmen-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission and agreed to hold the next meeting of the Commission in the near future.