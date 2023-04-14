Submit Release
The 4th foreign ministers meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan was held in Samarkand

14/04/2023

177

On April 13, 2023, the 4th foreign ministers meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan was held in the city of Samarkand. Turkmenistan was represented by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs V.Hajiyev.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views in detail on the current situation in Afghanistan, and also agreed to continue joint work in order to create favorable conditions for improving the domestic political and socio-economic situation in this country.

In his speech, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan emphasized that the neighboring countries are making great efforts to create favorable conditions for achieving national accord, improving the economic and humanitarian situation in the country. V.Hajiyev also stressed the importance of the dialogue in the format of the foreign ministers of the neighboring countries of Afghanistan and noted that this format is one of the important steps in strengthening coordination and cooperation on providing support to Afghanistan, establishing peace, stability and security in this country.

At the end of his speech, the Turkmen side announced its readiness to organize the next 5th meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the states neighboring Afghanistan in Turkmenistan.

The meeting participants noted the need to provide assistance and support to Afghanistan, taking into account the generally recognized norms and principles of international cooperation.

As a result of the meeting, the Samarkand Declaration was adopted.

