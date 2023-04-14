Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan held inter-ministerial consultations on inventory and improvement of the legal framework

14/04/2023

174

As part of the implementation of the Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2023-2024, on April 13-14, 2023, regular consultations were held in the city of Samarkand between the foreign ministries of the two countries on the inventory and improvement of the legal framework of the Turkmen-Uzbek relations.

The diplomats reviewed and compiled a single list of bilateral international treaties and other documents that do not have the status of an international treaty.

Representatives of the two ministries exchanged information on the practice of concluding and implementing international treaties in the states of the parties, the formation of norms of general international law, as well as on the documents being developed and planned for adoption. There was also an exchange of experience in the field of publishing international treaties and maintaining their unified electronic recording and archiving.

Following the consultations, the experts agreed to agree through diplomatic channels on the timing of the next meeting in Ashgabat on the inventory and improvement of the legal framework of Turkmen-Uzbek relations.