About the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers

14/04/2023

On April 14, 2023, in Samarkand, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev took part in the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The event was attended by the heads of the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the CIS Executive Committee.

At meetings in narrow and broad formats, the heads of the foreign ministries exchanged views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda.

At the meeting, it was decided to continue the implementation of the Program of Action to intensify partnership between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth countries. Proposals were put forward to deepen cooperation in priority areas of interaction between the Organization, as well as to expand the practice of supporting the initiatives of the CIS states in the international arena.

Approved were the Decision on the Spartakiad of the CIS countries among children with disabilities, the Decision on declaring the city of Samarkand (Republic of Uzbekistan) the Cultural Capital of the Commonwealth in 2024, the Decision on declaring the Youth Capital of the CIS in 2024 the city of Tashkent (Republic of Uzbekistan), in 2025 - the city Gabala (Republic of Azerbaijan), in 2026 - the city of Kapan (Republic of Armenia) and the Decision to declare the city of Minsk (Republic of Belarus) the Sports Capital of the Commonwealth in 2023, in 2024 - the city of Gyumri (Republic of Armenia), as well as a number of decisions along the cultural and humanitarian interaction within the CIS.

It was decided to hold the next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS on October 12, 2023 in Bishkek.