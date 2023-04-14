Prescribed burn operations scheduled on Red River WMA starting mid April

Idaho Fish and Game in coordination with the Idaho Department of Lands and US Forest Service will be initiating prescribed burn operations on the Red River WMA in mid-April to May, as weather permits. The prescribed burn area is a 314-acre meadow located along Red River Road (County Road 222) accessed from State Highway 14 southwest of Elk City. Road signs will be placed along the road and those traveling the route should expect to encounter fire personnel and equipment. No other impacts to County Road 222 are expected.