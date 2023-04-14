F&G Pocatello regional office closed Friday afternoon, April 14 due to gas leak

Idaho Fish and Game staff detected a gas leak at the regional office site in Pocatello on Friday afternoon, April 14, evacuated the building and closed the area to the public. Local fire department responded, and the building is expected to reopen for normal business hours on Monday, April 17.

Fish and Game apologizes for any inconvenience to the public and reminds people licenses and tags are available at a variety of vendors and at gooutdoorsidaho.com.