Combining AI and MAM: Axle AI exhibits at NAB, highlights customer successes and growth

Axle AI Tags user interface Axle AI Logo Axle AI - NAB booth N1021

Axle AI is in NAB booth N1021 - major wins at Malaysia’s RTM and corporate and sports video sites, new partnership with Atomos drive growth for video AI company

We're excited about the worldwide potential for our AI MAM product in ambitious broadcast-scale deployments like the recent RTM in Malaysia win.” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle AI

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Axle AI, Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered media asset management (MAM) software, is set to exhibit at the NAB Show from April 15-19, 2023, at booth N1021. With a decade of accelerating growth since its initial launch at NAB 2013, Axle is proud to highlight its customer successes and continued innovation as it looks ahead to its goals for 2023.

The company's unique focus combines media management with integrated AI/ML engines that can be run on premise. This is in sharp contrast to expensive cloud-only public cloud AI solutions, and takes advantage of the recent rise of hyper-powerful CPUs and GPUs that can be deployed anywhere. Axle's strategy has driven rapid growth in recent years; the company's customer base now includes leaders in a wide range of industries such as Reality TV companies, documentary filmmakers, corporate video teams, YouTubers, sports teams, Houses of Worship, government organizations, and universities.

From large broadcasters like Malaysia's national broadcaster RTM, which recently completed a successful deployment of 15 aggregated instances of Axle AI's MAM with integrated speech transcription and face recognition, to small video production teams, Axle AI's solutions have been widely adopted for making productions more efficient and connecting content creation and distribution applications while leveraging the power of built-in AI. The RTM deployment was overseen by iPSB, Malaysia's leading broadcast integrators and a close Axle AI partner. "We're excited about the potential for integrators worldwide to take our product into ambitious broadcast-scale deployments like RTM" said Sam Bogoch, Axle CEO after visiting the site.

Axle AI's affordability and ease of use have been key factors in its success. With user-friendly interfaces and integrations with popular video editing software like Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro X, and Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve, users can quickly get up and running, saving production time and operational costs. In addition, Axle AI's integration with machine learning tools automates the tagging process, further enhancing productivity. Audio tracks can be transcribed to searchable text, and faces, objects, and logos can be identified using Axle's own modules at a fixed, affordable cost per month.

Axle AI's cloud-based video editing layer, Axledit, offers a lightweight and easy-to-use solution for making cuts and edits or overlaying graphics directly from a web browser, without the need for additional software installation. Axledit seamlessly integrates with Axle AI's Media Asset Management (MAM) library and can also directly access S3-based cloud media from nearly any source, allowing for efficient collaboration among team members and real-time syncing of changes. At NAB, partner company Atomos is launching Atomos Edit, a cloud based editor based on Axledit's code and capabilities.

To further streamline production processes, Axle AI offers Connectr, a fully customizable workflow engine that automates repetitive tasks and actions such as transcoding, file transfers, and uploading media to social platforms or cloud-based storage. With Connectr, teams can save time and effort, enabling them to focus on creating great content.

Axle AI's products and services have been embraced by clients in countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom, across various industries and market verticals such as film and television production, corporate video production, professional sports, education, and government.

As the company looks ahead to 2023, the company remains committed to its mission of providing innovative, affordable, and user-friendly media asset management solutions for content creators. With a strong history of continuous innovation, a focus on affordability and ease of use, and a global network of clients and resellers, Axle AI is well-positioned to lead the way in the ever-evolving media asset management space.

Axle AI is excited to showcase its latest offerings, including Axle AI 2023, axle Connectr workflow automation, and Axledit, at Booth N1021 at this year's NAB Show. For more information about Axle AI and its media asset management solutions, visit www.axle.ai.

About Axle AI, Inc.

Axle AI – We make media smarter. Axle AI, Inc. is a leading provider of simple and affordable media management software, serving over 1,000 organizations worldwide. With a focus on making media smarter, Axle AI offers innovative solutions for digital video content creation, sharing, and storage. Backed by investments from Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis, and Quake Capital, Axle AI is a recognized industry leader. Visit us at booth N1021 at NAB to learn more or check out heir website at https://www.axle.ai.

