Royalton Barracks / Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2001749
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 1208 hours 04/14/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar Tree Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Bradley S Perkins
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIM: Derek Cameron
Age: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks was dispatched to the Dollar Tree in Randolph for a physical altercation in the parking lot. During the investigation, Troopers were able to determine that Bradley S Perkins physically assaulted Derek Cameron in the parking lot. Troopers took Bradley into custody and were taken to the Royalton Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: May 24 2023 8:30 AM
COURT: Orange Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time