Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,295 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2001749

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan                            

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 1208 hours 04/14/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar Tree Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Bradley S Perkins

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

VICTIM: Derek Cameron

Age: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks was dispatched to the Dollar Tree in Randolph for a physical altercation in the parking lot. During the investigation, Troopers were able to determine that Bradley S Perkins physically assaulted Derek Cameron in the parking lot. Troopers took Bradley into custody and were taken to the Royalton Barracks for processing.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 24 2023 8:30 AM

COURT: Orange Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more