Royalton Barracks / Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2001749

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 1208 hours 04/14/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar Tree Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Bradley S Perkins

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VICTIM: Derek Cameron

Age: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks was dispatched to the Dollar Tree in Randolph for a physical altercation in the parking lot. During the investigation, Troopers were able to determine that Bradley S Perkins physically assaulted Derek Cameron in the parking lot. Troopers took Bradley into custody and were taken to the Royalton Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 24 2023 8:30 AM

COURT: Orange Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time