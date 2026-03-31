Berlin Barracks // Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A3002425

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/28/2026 @ 0500 hours

STREET: Bridge St

TOWN: Waitsfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: The Covered Bridge

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Fine

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Thomas Wiegel

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee L

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Water Damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash involving a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The registered owner, Thomas Wiegel called to report that while parked, his vehicle fell out of gear and rolled into the river. No one was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and there were no injuries reported.