Berlin Barracks // Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A3002425
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/28/2026 @ 0500 hours
STREET: Bridge St
TOWN: Waitsfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: The Covered Bridge
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Fine
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Thomas Wiegel
AGE: 56
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee L
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Water Damage
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash involving a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The registered owner, Thomas Wiegel called to report that while parked, his vehicle fell out of gear and rolled into the river. No one was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and there were no injuries reported.
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