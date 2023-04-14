Friday, April 14

Washington lawmakers in final negotiations over budget, domestic violence funding

Organizations that provide services to crime victims are facing a 30% cut in federal funding. Those funds came from penalties levied from federal prosecutions — mostly white-collar crime. That pot has declined over the last several years, but this year the funding is taking a sudden dive, likely caused by pandemic disruptions. A coalition of organizations asked the state for a $132 million-dollar investment to cover the gap and address an increasing demand for services. Lawmakers are in final negotiations over a budget proposal that would replace lost funding. Ormsby said domestic violence service providers are among many organizations facing funding challenges after a drop in federal funds, or pandemic aid. Continue reading at Spokane Public Radio. (Flickr)

Legislation focused on safeguarding runaway youth seeking protected health services clears state House

Legislation focused on protecting youth seeking protected health services such as gender-affirming treatment and reproductive health care cleared the Washington state House on April 12. Senate Bill 5599 passed the House with a 57-39 vote, with two excused. If the bill receives final approval from Gov. Jay Inslee, licensed shelters for runaway or homeless youth would not need to contact a youth’s parents if there is a “compelling reason not to.” That includes a youth seeking protected health services. “If a young person is totally estranged with their parents, has no meaningful relationship. We need someone to care for that child and the way that legislation is set up is essentially the Department of Children Youth and Families will step into that position to care for that child so that you have somebody looking out for their benefit,” Inslee said. Continue reading at KING5.

With 10 days to go, some bills fall by the wayside in Olympia

After a series of late nights underneath the Capitol dome, and with about 10 days to go in the legislative session, state lawmakers have advanced significant policies including measures to ban assault weapons, give police more leeway to chase suspects and allow more multifamily housing. Many bills on high-profile issues like guns and abortion represent priorities for majority Democrats and Gov. Jay Inslee. As of Thursday, Inslee had signed 84 bills and was expected to sign another 14 on Friday. The governor’s office has estimated that there are about 465 bills total to act on, not including bills needed to put the budget into place. On Wednesday night, lawmakers hit a key late-session deadline, where most bills had to pass both the House and Senate by that evening to move forward. However, as those who have experienced a session or two know, nothing is ever truly dead until the Legislature adjourns. Their last day is April 23. Continue reading at Seattle Times.

