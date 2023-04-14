SECNAV Unveils Concepts for Planned Navy Museum

Following the SECNAV's October announcement of the preferred location for the Navy's planned museum, Naval History and Heritage Command moved forward with its conceptual development phase and initiated the ideas competition in an effort to explore the full realm of artistic ideas that might be incorporated into a new museum.

The competition sought concepts and ideas for the planned project from a broad range of individuals and architecture firms. Following the initial announcement in December, 80 firms expressed interest in participating; 37 firms then submitted qualifications, and finally, the Navy selected five architecture firms as finalists: Bjarke Ingels Group, DLR Group, Frank Gehry Partners, Perkins & Will and Quinn Evans.

Since January, the firms developed their unique submissions of conceptual ideas to include a museum entrance, an atrium, a ceremonial courtyard, and the incorporation of some of the Navy’s larger artifacts, like a Corsair aircraft, a Swift Boat, and the sail of a submarine.

“We are pleased to display five visions for the future of the National Museum of the U.S. Navy,” said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, “while each concept is different, all of them show how we might celebrate our Navy’s accomplishments, honor our veterans and point the way toward the Navy’s future.”

The Navy envisions a future museum that would offer greater public access that could include a new building and the potential renovation of existing historical buildings. The planned museum campus would consist of approximately 270,000 square feet and include about 100,000 square feet of net gallery space.

“The concepts unveiled today are a crucial step in exploring what is possible for the new National Museum of the U.S. Navy,” said NHHC Director Samuel J. Cox, U.S. Navy rear admiral (retired). “We’ll tell the story of the Navy’s history as it continues to unfold, and the ideas developed by our finalists herald a new way of honoring that history by inviting visitors to participate.”

“These concepts mark an important step in the museum building process,” according to Charles Swift, Acting Director of the Museum of the United States Navy, who oversaw the competition.

"These ideas and concepts show what might be possible for a new museum," said Swift. "We have a number of steps we need to complete before determining a final design, and that first step is having a conversation with America: our Navy, our veterans and our nation, about what we’ve presented today.”

The firms’ concepts are available here: https://www.history.navy.mil/content/history/nhhc/news-and-events/multimedia-gallery/news-photos/nmusn-concepts/nmusn-concepts.html.

The final canvases from the competition will remain on display for public viewing at the Navy's National Museum on the Washington Navy Yard. Access hours are limited because of museum's consolidation. Visit http://www.history.navy.mil/content/history/museums/nmusn.html for hours and access guidance. NHHC plans additional public showcases this summer.

Anyone wishing to share ideas or to comment on these Navy museum concepts can find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NMUSN or email: NHHC_NMUSNMuseumNews@us.navy.mil

