State coastal commission to meet in Manteo April 26; Advisory Council meeting scheduled for April 25

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet April 26 at the Dare County Government Complex, 954 Marshall C. Collins Drive, Manteo. A public input and comment period is scheduled for noon. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to three minutes per person.

The Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC) will meet at 3 p.m. on April 25 at the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public.

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission

WHAT: Regular Business Meeting

WHEN: April 26 at 9 a.m.

*Public input and comment period - Noon

WHERE: Dare County Government Complex, 954 Marshall C. Collins Drive, Manteo

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Advisory Council

WHAT: Meeting

WHEN: April 25 at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Dare County Government Complex, 954 Marshall C. Collins Drive, Manteo

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

Area of Environmental Concern (AEC) nomination procedures; Gibbs Creek Watershed AEC nomination

Discussion of Science Panel Scope of Work – Oceanfront Erosion Rate Method & Inlet Hazard Areas

Discussion of Exception for Lots Platted Post-1979 7H .0309

Discussion of Proposed Amendments to 15A NCAC 07H .0305; 7H .0306 – Septic Tanks Seaward of the Vegetation Line

Consideration of Proposed Permit Fee Increases

NC Coastal Resiliency Program Update

Consideration of Approval of Fiscal Analysis – General Permits Time Extension & Correction to 15A NCAC 7H .02300

Comments and Consideration of Adoption of Amendments to 15A NCAC 7K .0207 & 7H .0308 Structural Accessway – Beach Mats

Comments and Consideration of Adoption of Amendments to 15A NCAC 7M .0600 Floating Structure Policies & 7H .0208 Piers and Docking Facilities – Floating Upweller Systems

Report on Rules Review Commission Actions

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

