Toledo Speedway BMX Earns Autism Certification and Joins Toledo’s Growing Accessibility Movement

TOLEDO, OH, UNTIED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The speedway joins the growing movement initiated by Destination Toledo to attract and accommodate more travelers. Toledo Speedway BMX is now a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To meet CAC requirements, staff and volunteers completed training and certification to better assist and welcome autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

"We are a nonprofit group comprised of volunteers. We are a family-friendly facility, and we know that families are all special and different. Autism certification is one way for us to be inclusive and welcoming to everyone," shared Nicole Vidak of Toledo Speedway BMX.

IBCCES recognized that many autistic individuals and their families have limited travel and recreation options where they feel safe and welcomed. In response to this need, IBCCES created training and certification programs specifically for attractions, hotels, zoos, aquariums, and other recreational locations. With 1 in 6 people having a sensory need or sensitivity(https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5733937/) and 1 in 36 children diagnosed with autism in the United States(https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/72/ss/ss7202a1.htm?s_cid=ss7202a1_w), the demand for more trained and certified options is at an all-time high.

By completing the CAC program, the speedway joins the greater Destination Toledo movement to achieve the Certified Autism Destination (CAD) designation, also awarded by IBCCES, to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options. Other organizations that have completed the CAC program as part of this initiative include Destination Toledo, Valentine Theatre, Sylvania Chamber, Avenues for Autism, Wingate by Wyndham Sylvania/Toledo, and Toledo Museum of Art, with many organizations in the area in the process of completion.

"We're excited to work with the Toledo Speedway BMX, so their team can provide positive interactions and accommodations for all visitors and residents alike," said Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES. "Our programs and long-term supports help organizations welcome all families and individuals so everyone can have peace of mind when visiting new places."

In addition to the autism certification, the speedway also offers headphones, a low sensory area, and healthier food items in the concession stand (food requests will also be considered).

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Toledo Speedway BMX

Toledo Speedway BMX is BMX race track offering a family friendly facility where everyone feels welcome and no one 'sits the bench.' They are a nonprofit group comprised completely of volunteers. They understand that families are all special and different and want to help to ensure all visitors can enjoy their time at the track. Spectators are free and parking is free - come check it out!

About IBCCES

