Company Fined $35,000 For Violation of Occupational Health And Safety Regulations

CANADA, April 14 - Released on April 14, 2023

On April 3, 2023, Dunnigan Holdings Ltd. pleaded guilty in Estevan Provincial Court regarding one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020

The company was fined for contravening subsection 11-2(2) of the regulations (being an employer fail to ensure that only trained operators are required or permitted to operate powered mobile equipment, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). One other charge was stayed.

The Court imposed a fine of $25,000 with a $10,000 surcharge, for a total amount of $35,000.

The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred on June 6, 2021, near Alida, Saskatchewan. A worker suffered serious injuries when they fell onto a septic tank.

Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and experience necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Gladys Wasylenchuk
Labour Relations and Workplace Safety
Regina
Phone: 306-787-2411
Email: gladys.wasylenchuk@gov.sk.ca
Cell: 306-519-8411

