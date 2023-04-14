Manufacturing Sales on the Rise in Saskatchewan

CANADA, April 14 - Released on April 14, 2023

Saskatchewan is once again showing strong year-over-year growth in manufacturing sales according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.

“These annual growth rates in manufacturing sales show that our province is open for business and we are ready to further increase our exports around the world,” Trade and Economic Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “This continued strength helps ensure a growing Saskatchewan economy that works for everyone.”

Saskatchewan’s manufacturing sales increased by 10.5 per cent (seasonally adjusted) in February 2023 compared to February 2022, third in terms of percentage change among the provinces.

The total value of manufacturing sales in Saskatchewan in February 2023 was approximately $2 billion.

In recent months, Saskatchewan has performed well in several other key economic indicators. Wholesale trade numbers were up 48.3 per cent between January 2022 and January 2023, with a total value of $4.9 billion. Urban housing starts were up 76.4 per cent from February 2022 to February 2023, and investment in building construction was up 2.7 per cent to a total of $356 million in February 2023 compared to February 2022. All of these are among the top growth rates in Canada.

