Repairs to Bridge Over Fairfield Avenue Prompt Nashville Interstate Ramp Closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting its second round of ramp closures on I-40 and I-24 for a bridge repair project in Davidson County.

Due to continued deterioration from usual wear and tear and minor damage from an oversized vehicle, scheduled repairs are necessary. The contractor, Mid-State Construction, has already completed repairs underneath the bridge, and the closures will allow them to make repairs to the bridge deck and joints on top.

The closures will last all weekend, beginning Friday, April 14, at 8 p.m. and ending Monday, April 17, at 5 a.m. The I-24 Westbound ramp at Exit 52A will be closed, with traffic detoured to I-440. The I-24W/I-65N ramp at Exit 211 will also be closed, with traffic detoured to I-40W/I-65S (toward 2nd Ave.) around the downtown loop. The on-ramp from Murfreesboro Road to I-24 West will be closed as well as the Exit 212 off-ramp for Hermitage Avenue.  

The area will likely become heavily congested due to the closures. Be sure to plan for additional travel time.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

