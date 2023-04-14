SR 88/Tomahawk Rd intersection closes for seven weeks starting April 17

PHOENIX – The intersection of State Route 88 (Apache Trail) and Tomahawk Road in Apache Junction will close for approximately seven weeks starting Monday, April 17, for a drainage improvement project.

Drivers who normally use that intersection should allow extra travel time and plan on using available detour routes, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Crews will install an all-new drainage culvert at the SR 88/Tomahawk Road intersection. The closure is needed for trench work taking place at the intersection. The new culvert is being added to reduce the risk of roadway flooding.

Drivers traveling northeast on SR 88 can detour around the closure by using eastbound Superstition Boulevard, northbound Goldfield Road and westbound Lost Dutchman Boulevard.

Motorists approaching the closure while traveling southwest on SR 88 can detour west on Lost Dutchman Boulevard and south on Idaho Road.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.