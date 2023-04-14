Fatal Fire, Explosion in Berlin Under Investigation 

BERLIN — Berlin Fire Chief Michael A. McQuillen, Berlin Police Chief Eric J. Schartner, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr., said that one person has died and another was injured after a fire and explosion early this morning.

Shortly before 3:30 this morning, the Berlin Fire Department was notified of an explosion in the area of 71 Pleasant St. On arrival, firefighters observed that the 2½-story, single-family home had sustained catastrophic damage, with heavy fire showing. One adult was transported from the scene with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Tragically, an older adult was deceased at the scene.

“This is terrible tragedy for the family and this tight-knit community,” said Chief McQuillen. “On behalf of the Berlin Fire Department, I want to offer our heartfelt condolences.”

The origin and cause of the fire and explosion are under investigation by the Berlin Fire Department, Berlin Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Worcester County District Attorney. They are assisted by a Department of Fire Services drone unit and code compliance officers.

Firefighters battled the flames for about an hour and a half. The fire departments of Bolton, Clinton, Harvard, Hopkinton, Hudson, Marlborough, Northborough, Shirley, Sterling, and Stow provided mutual aid at the scene, and West Boylston provided station coverage.

